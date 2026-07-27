Marlins' Owen Caissie: Takes BP Monday

Caissie (calf) was spotted taking live batting practice at LoanDepot Park on Monday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Barral previously reported Wednesday that Caissie was running at about 85 percent intensity and increasing his defensive and plyometric work, and the young outfielder's ability to face live pitching Monday seemingly represents another step in the right direction. Caissie has been on the shelf since July 9 due to a right calf strain but could soon be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.