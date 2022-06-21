Henry recently underwent surgery on his right thumb and is out indefinitely, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Henry opened the season as the Marlins' No. 2 catcher before he was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on May 26, when Miami elected to replace him with Nick Fortes. He made only six appearances for Jacksonville before he was placed on the affiliate's 7-day injured list June 9 with the thumb injury, which he wasn't able to treat with rest and rehab. Expect Henry to be sidelined for at least a month after requiring the procedure for the thumb on his throwing hand.