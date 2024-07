Morlando signed with the Marlins on Friday, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Morlando will receive a signing bonus of $3.4 million, which is a sizable chunk under the assigned slot value for the No. 16 pick of $4.7047 million. The 19-year-old had arguably the best raw power of any high schooler in the First-Year Player Draft, but it didn't always show up in games. Morlando has significant upside, but it will likely take him a while to develop.