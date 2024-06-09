Munoz (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Guardians on Saturday.

Munoz made his first big-league appearance in over a month, but he didn't pitch particularly well. He allowed a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the first inning, and Steven Kwan's two-run blast in the fifth ended Munoz's outing. Through 19.2 innings, the rookie right-hander has a 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 22:11 K:BB. It's unclear if Munoz will stay in the rotation, but the Marlins have lost Sixto Sanchez (shoulder) and Ryan Weathers (finger) in June, so they will need to dip into their starting depth.