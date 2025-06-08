Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Evaluated for head injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weathers was evaluated for a head injury after exiting Saturday's start in the third inning, Nate Karzmer of Fish on First reports.
Weathers was seen flexing his arm and experienced diminished velocity before being pulled, so it was assumed he was dealing with an arm injury. However, he was hit in the head on a practice throw by Nick Fortes after warmup pitches in the first inning, which is apparently the primary cause for concern. The Marlins announced Weathers didn't suffer a significant injury, but it will still be worth monitoring his status leading up to his next projected start.
