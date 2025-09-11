Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Returns from IL to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins activated Weathers (lat) from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Weathers will make his return to the Marlins' rotation Thursday with a start against the Nationals. The left-hander has been limited to only five starts in the majors this season, first missing time due to a forearm strain and more recently a lat strain. Weathers threw 68 pitches in his second of two rehab outings, so his workload will be relatively limited versus the Nats.
