Weathers (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Marlins were thumped 11-1 by the Phillies. He struck out eight.

The eight Ks were a season high for the southpaw, but so were the three long balls as Kyle Schwarber, Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott all took him deep on a night when Philly launched eight homers in total. Weathers made only eight starts in 2025 due to injuries, and he'll head into the winter with a 3.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB through 38.1 innings.