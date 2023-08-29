Sanchez (shoulder) was scheduled to throw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

The Marlins haven't confirmed whether Sanchez faced hitters as anticipated, but if he did, it would mark a step forward in right-hander's lengthy rehab process from the arthroscopic surgery he underwent on his shoulder last October. Sanchez has already experienced setbacks with his shoulder in spring training and in late May, but he's apparently avoided any stumbling blocks in his recovery over the ensuing three months. Sanchez seemingly still has an outside chance of pitching in rehab games in the minors in mid-to-late September, but the Marlins likely aren't counting on any contributions from him at the big-league level in 2023.