Sanchez was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder Friday and is scheduled to receive a cortisone injection Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez had his rehab program pause after he experienced shoulder discomfort last week, and the next steps in his recovery won't be know until after he receives the injection. The 24-year-old shouldn't be expected to see game action this year, but it appears he's avoided a significant setback.