Sanchez (shoulder) told Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com on Friday that he's lost about 46 pounds this offseason.
This takes "best shape of your life" to a new level. Sanchez hasn't pitched since 2020, having undergone shoulder surgeries in July of 2021 and again last October. The right-hander said Friday that he's progressed to throwing bullpen sessions and he's hoping to be part of the Marlins' Opening Day roster. That might be a stretch given how much time he's missed, but it's clear he's found another gear of motivation. At the very least, he'll be someone to keep a close eye on this spring.
