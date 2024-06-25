The Marlins transferred Sanchez (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Kitchens, who was claimed off waivers. Sanchez had been hoping to be cleared to throw a bullpen session soon, but this move would seem to suggest that won't happen. The righty has been out since early June with right shoulder inflammation and now won't be eligible to return until