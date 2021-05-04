Sanchez (shoulder) recently increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 105 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez is expected to play catch from 105 feet for at least a few more days before pushing that distance up to 120 feet. After that, Sanchez could be cleared to start throwing off a mound, but he'll likely require a ramp-up period of at least 3-to-4 weeks before the Marlins clear him to make his 2021 debut. The 22-year-old righty may be tough to justify holding in shallow leagues or in deeper leagues with limited or no injured-list spots, given that his debut isn't yet imminent along with the fact that he could be rusty coming off the shoulder injury.
