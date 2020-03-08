Play

Sharp has a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through seven innings this spring.

Plucked from the Nats' system in the Rule 5 draft, Sharp hasn't looked overmatched at all so far this spring. The 24-year-old would need to stay on the 26-man roster all year if Miami doesn't want to have to offer him back to Washington, but he appears ready to provide useful middle-relief innings for the Marlins rather than needing to be hidden at the back of the bullpen and used only in blowouts.

Our Latest Stories