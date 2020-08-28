Sharp was returned to the Nationals on Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
He was a top pick in the 2019 Rule 5 draft by the Marlins, but they opted to cut bait by designating him for assignment earlier this week and he went unclaimed. Sharp has some long-term potential as a No. 4 or No. 5 starter, but he had only made nine starts at Double-A and zero starts at Triple-A prior this season, so it's not a surprise he struggled (10.13 ERA) in a brief run in the Marlins' bullpen. The Nationals will likely continue to develop him as a starter.