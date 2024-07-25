Scott earned a save against the Orioles on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Scott entered in the top of the ninth and issued a leadoff walk, but that was wiped out when the next batter he faced grounded into a double play. The left-handed closer then got Ramon Urias to strike out to finish off the victory. The save was the second in as many days for Scott, and he extended his streak of scoreless outings to 16. Over that stretch, Scott has gone 10-for-10 in save opportunities while posting a 20:6 K:BB across 16.2 frames.