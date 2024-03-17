White walked one and struck out three in a scoreless inning of work during Saturday's Spring Breakout game against the Cardinals.

The 19-year-old southpaw got the start in the prospect showcase game over Noble Meyer and rewarded the Marlins' confidence in him by striking out the side, fanning both Thomas Saggese and the Cards' potential Opening Day center fielder, Victor Scott. White saw very little action in his pro debut last year after being selected 35th overall in the 2023 Draft, throwing just 3.2 innings for Single-A Jupiter, but his arsenal -- mid-90s fastball, changeup and slurvy breaking ball from a three-quarter arm slot -- could allow him to shoot up prospect lists quickly if his control and command hold up.