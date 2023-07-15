Nance (shoulder) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nance has resided on the injured list all season due to a right shoulder strain, though he was able to make a minor-league rehab appearance May 12 before being shut down following a setback. He's beginning to ramp up again and will likely need to complete a few more side sessions before eventually graduating to facing hitters in live batting practice and then restarting a rehab assignment. Nance may face an uphill battle to make it back from the IL before the end of July.