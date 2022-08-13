Nance (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list prior to the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nance was on the injured list since July 24, but he began a rehab assignment in early August. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings over two appearances in the minors and has now been cleared to rejoin the major-league club. He'll begin Saturday's nightcap on the mound but will likely serve as an opener since he hasn't pitched more than 2.1 innings in any outing this season.