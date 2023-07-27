Nance (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Marlins' Florida Complex League affiliate on Wednesday.

Nance allowed a hit and a walk but struck out three over two scoreless innings in his first outing with the FCL Marlins. The righty reliever has been out all season with shoulder issues, having had to be shut down after one appearance in his initial rehab assignment back in May. He'll need to avoid more setbacks this time around and figures to need a handful of outings before being an option for the major-league bullpen.