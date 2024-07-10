Rogers allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Tuesday.

Rogers put in a decent effort, but he exited the game with the Marlins down 2-1. They were able to erase that deficit but couldn't find the lead in the late innings. Rogers has gone six starts without allowing more than three runs, though he's walked multiple batters in four of those outings. The southpaw is at a 4.82 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 75:41 K:BB through 89.2 innings over 18 starts. Rogers remains in search of his second win of the year, and he's projected to make his next start on the road at hitter-friendly Cincinnati.