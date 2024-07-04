Rogers (1-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 7-2 by the Red Sox, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw didn't give up much hard contact as all the hits off him were singles, but Rogers was wildly inefficient and needed 84 pitches (52 strikes) to record just nine outs. It's the first time since May 21 he'd failed to last at least five innings, and over his last seven starts Rogers has a 3.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB through 39.2 innings. He'll try to give Miami more length in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Houston.