Rogers came away with a no-decision in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets. He gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Rogers allowed just two runners to reach the first time through the Mets order but didn't have such luck the second time, as he ran into jams in the fourth and fifth innings before being pulled. Sunday marked just the second time in his last nine starts that Rogers didn't pitch at least five innings. The 26-year-old has a streak of eight straight outings in which he has allowed fewer than three runs and has at least five strikeouts in five of those eight appearances.