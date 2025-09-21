Marlins' Troy Johnston: Lifts fourth homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over Texas.
Johnston blasted his fourth homer of the season, also logging multiple hits for the fourth time this month. The rookie outfielder has made a nice impression since being called up in late July, as he's settled in as Miami's primary right fielder. Through his first 99 at-bats, Johnston is batting .283 with four long balls, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases.
