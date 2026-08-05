Rockies' Troy Johnston: Sitting against RHP again

Johnston is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Since the beginning of July, Johnston has put together a lowly .156/.230/.203 slash line with only three extra-base hits (all doubles). His ongoing struggles at the dish appear to have cost him playing time, as he'll stick on the bench against a right-handed starter for the second straight day. The Rockies will once again go with Jordan Beck as a replacement in the lineup for Johnston, after Beck went 1-for-3 with a triple in Tuesday's 11-inning loss.