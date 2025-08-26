Zuber gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning Monday to record his first hold of the season in a win over Atlanta.

With the Marlins clinging to a 1-0 lead, Zuber took the mound to begin the eighth inning against the bottom of Atlanta's order and got two outs before Jurickson Profar knocked him from the game with a double. Zuber has been scored upon in only one of seven appearances since joining the big-league roster in early August while posting a 10:3 K:BB in 8.2 innings, and he may be getting an audition in a higher-leverage role over the final weeks of the season. Given manager Clayton McCullough's scattershot bullpen usage this season, it wouldn't be a huge shock if the right-hander saw occasional ninth-inning duty -- eight different players have picked up a save for Miami this year, and six different relievers have multiple saves, led by Calvin Faucher's 12.