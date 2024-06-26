Bellozo came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Royals, allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 24-year-old righty has walked just one batter over his last three starts at Triple-A prior to his promotion, and Bellozo brought that sharp command with him into his big-league debut, tossing 46 of 72 pitches for strikes. He pitched well enough to get the win and left the mound with the Marlins nursing a 1-0 lead, but Huascar Brazoban blew the save in the eighth inning. Bellozo figures to get at least one more turn in Miami's injury-ravaged rotation, lining him up for another start early next week at home against the Red Sox.