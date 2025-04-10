The Marlins optioned Bellozo to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Bellozo had a brief stay on the Marlins' active roster, as he'll head back to the minors just a few days after he was called up to make a spot start Monday. The right-hander took a loss against the Mets after giving up one earned run on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He'll cede his spot to Sandy Alcantara (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity list and is on track to make his next start Saturday versus the Nationals.