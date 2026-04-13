Rockies' Valente Bellozo: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Bellozo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
After starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) was scratched shortly before opening pitch, the Rockies ended up going with a bullpen game during Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Padres. Bellozo took on the brunt of the work for Colorado, covering 4.1 innings and yielding five earned runs on eight hits and four walks. Since Bellozo wasn't going to be available for the next few days after the 90-pitch appearance, the Rockies will send him back to Triple-A and will presumably call up another pitcher to replace him in the bullpen.
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