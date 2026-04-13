Bellozo allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

With planned starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) a late scratch, Bellozo entered in the third inning as the bulk reliever. The results were lackluster, as the right-hander struggled with his command and served up three homers. Through 10.2 big-league innings this season, Bellozo owns a 7.59 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.