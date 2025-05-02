Bellozo will be promoted Friday to start against the Athletics, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bellozo is set to join the team in Miami and make his first appearance in the majors since April 7. He has gotten decent results in his two outings with the Marlins this season, combining to allow two earned runs across eight frames -- though that's come with just a 6:4 K:BB. Bellozo also threw 2.1 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, so it's unclear how deep he'll be able to pitch into Friday's contest.