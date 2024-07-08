Brujan went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

The 26-year-old infielder has scored a run in four straight games, reaching base seven times during that stretch on a single, two doubles and four free passes. Brujan is still slashing just .227/.308/.331 on the season, but he could be finding a groove at the plate with consistent playing time -- he's started six straight games at second base since the Marlins cut loose Tim Anderson at the beginning of the month and placed Otto Lopez (back) on the IL.