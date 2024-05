The Marlins designated Go for assignment Thursday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shaun Anderson, who was acquired via trade from the Rangers. Go was just picked up in a trade himself in the deal earlier this month that sent Luis Arraez to the Padres. The 25-year-old has spent the duration of the season in the minors, posting a 3.80 ERA and 18:6 K:BB over 21.1 innings between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A Jacksonville.