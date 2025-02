Go has been diagnosed with a fractured right index finger, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He will be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Go spent all of the 2024 season in the minors, holding a 6.54 ERA and 52:22 K:BB over 52.1 innings and the Double- and Triple-A levels. He was removed from the Marlins' 40-man roster last June.