Twins' Woo-suk Go: Draws 10-game suspension

Go began serving a 10-game suspension at Triple-A St. Paul on July 25 after he was ejected from his appearance against Columbus a day earlier when an illegal substance was found in his glove, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old right-hander was making his debut for St. Paul after the Twins optioned him to the Triple-A affiliate. Go, who retains a spot on the Twins' 40-man roster, allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in four appearances for the big club prior to his demotion. He'll be eligible to return to action for St. Paul on Thursday.