Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Crosses plate three times Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.
The 26-year-old middle infielder continues a blistering start to the season. Edwards has already racked up eight multi-hit performances in 17 games, slashing .359/.414/.516 with six extra-base hits, six RBI, 14 runs and two steals while sitting a consistent second in the order against right-handed pitching.
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