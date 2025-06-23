Edwards went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old infielder continues to pile up hits in June. Edwards is slashing .357/.430/.414 through 18 contests on the month, and while a lack of power still limits his fantasy ceiling -- he has yet to hit a homer in 2025 -- he's supplied three steals, five RBI and 10 runs during that span as the Marlins' leadoff hitter.