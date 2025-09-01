Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Quick ejection Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards was ejected from Monday's game versus the Nationals in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Edwards' plate appearance to lead off the contest ended on a groundout to the catcher, and he evidently said some choice words to home plate umpire Brennan Miller to warrant a quick ejection from the game. Javier Sanoja took Edwards' spot at second base in the bottom of the first inning.
More News
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Receiving rare day off•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Stays hot in Thursday's loss•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Homers, triples in rout•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Swipes bag No. 20•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Four hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Thriving in leadoff spot•