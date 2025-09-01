Edwards was ejected from Monday's game versus the Nationals in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edwards' plate appearance to lead off the contest ended on a groundout to the catcher, and he evidently said some choice words to home plate umpire Brennan Miller to warrant a quick ejection from the game. Javier Sanoja took Edwards' spot at second base in the bottom of the first inning.