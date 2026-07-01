Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Raps four hits in rout

Edwards went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 14-3 win against Colorado on Tuesday.

Miami pounded out 21 total hits as a team, with Edwards and Griffin Conine pacing the squad with four knocks apiece. Edwards has put together a nine-game hitting streak during which he's slashing a scorching .444/.487/.556 with two doubles, a triple, five runs, four RBI and two stolen bases. The hot streak has pushed the speedy infielder's season batting average up to .304, eighth-best in the majors.