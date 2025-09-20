default-cbs-image
Edwards (wrist) will start at second base and bat third Saturday against the Rangers.

Edwards missed six straight starts while nursing a wrist injury, though he was able to go 2-for-3 with an RBI off the bench Friday. Now fully recovered, he'll return to the starting nine and aim to end the season on a high note after slashing .243/.317/.324 across 41 plate appearances to begin September.

