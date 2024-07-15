Edwards went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over the Reds.

The 24-year-old switch hitter, acquired from the Rays in Nov. 2022, appears to be solidifying his spot as the Marlins' shortstop of both the present and the future. Edwards has multiple hits in six of the last eight games, batting .448 (13-for-29) over that stretch with two doubles, two RBI, three steals, four runs and a 4:3 BB:K. Manager Skip Schumaker has mainly had Edwards hitting fifth or lower since his promotion at the beginning of the month, but his skill set would seem very well suited for the top of the batting order.