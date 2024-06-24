Chirinos is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Royals in Kansas City.

He'll make another turn through the Miami rotation after he acquitted himself well in his Marlins debut this past Wednesday against the Cardinals, striking out six while allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks over five innings in a no-decision. With the Miami pitching staff having been decimated by injuries of late, Chirinos should have the opportunity to stick in the rotation beyond Tuesday if he continues to perform reasonably well.