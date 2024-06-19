Chirinos didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out six.

Both runs against Chirinos came in the second inning where he allowed four straight hits to lead off the frame, including a Nolan Gorman homer. Otherwise, the 30-year-old right-hander was sharp in his 2024 debut, putting the Marlins in position for an eventual 4-3 victory. Chirinos pitched to a 5.40 ERA across 85 innings between Atlanta and Tampa Bay last season, though he pitched well with Triple-A Jacksonville this year, posting a 3.00 ERA over 12 starts. With Miami still dealing with a rash of injuries to their starting pitchers, Chirinos could warrant a longer look in the rotation. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Royals early next week.