Gurriel signed a contract with Miami on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rumors of a potential deal between the Marlins and Gurriel had been swirling around all offseason. Gurriel had been holding out for a major-league contract, and while the details of the deal are not yet known, the two sides were finally able to iron out an agreement. The veteran first baseman will turn 39 in June and slashed .242/.288/.360 during the regular season last year before spraining his right MCL in Game 5 of the World Series.