The Padres selected Gurriel's contract from Triple-A El Paso prior to Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta. He started at designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Gurriel attended spring training as a non-roster invitee but was able to secure his spot in the Opening Day lineup after posting an .814 OPS in Cactus League play. The right-handed-hitting Gurriel drew a start with southpaw Chris Sale on the mound, but Gurriel could cede reps at DH to the lefty-hitting Gavin Sheets when the Padres face right-handed pitching.