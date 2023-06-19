Gurriel went 2-for-5 with his fourth stolen base of the season in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The 39-year-old has alternated starts at first base with Garrett Cooper over the last week, although the latter also rotates in at DH when he isn't playing defense. Gurriel isn't exactly earning the extra opportunities, however, slashing just .222/.239/.333 through 12 games in June with zero homers and only two RBI. His value to the Marlins primarily comes from helping to keep Cooper rested and healthy, but that doesn't translate into fantasy utility.