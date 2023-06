McCambley (elbow) struck out two over 1.2 scoreless frames in his first appearance for Double-A Pensacola.

He missed the first two months of the season and then spent almost two weeks on a rehab assignment across the Florida Complex League and Florida State League. McCambley projects as a multi-inning reliever in the majors, and it looks like the Marlins may be ready to make that transition from starter to reliever this season in the minors.