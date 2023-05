McCambley is sidelined at Double-A Pensacola with elbow soreness and is expected back in mid-to-late June, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Director of minor-league operations Hector Crespo said there is nothing structurally wrong with McCambley's elbow, but he has not pitched since spring training. The 24-year-old righty has a famously impressive curveball, but he has a career 5.51 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 134 innings at Double-A.