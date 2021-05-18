McCambley threw seven perfect innings for High-A Beloit in his second professional start last Tuesday while striking out eight, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

A third-round pick in 2020, McCambley overwhelmed the opposition with his mid-90s fastball and tight low-80s curveball just a week after his 22nd birthday. Scouting reports on the Coastal Carolina product when he was drafted suggested he would need to develop his changeup into a usable third pitch and improve on his control and command if he wanted to stick as a starter, and it looks like he may have already begun checking off the latter boxes, posting a 15:2 K:BB through 11 innings so far. McCambley isn't yet on the dynasty radar even in deep formats, but that will change if he continues to deal.