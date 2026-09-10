Ewing went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The rookie outfielderwas one of three Mets to collect three hits in a 15-run, 15-hit outburst from the offense. Ewing has hit safely in six straight games, batting .478 (11-for-23) during that blistering stretch with two doubles, a homer, a steal, six runs and seven RBI. His 23 stolen bases on the season puts him one back of Mookie Wilson's 1981 campaign for the franchise rookie record in that category, but teammate Carson Benge is also in the hunt for the record with 22 steals.