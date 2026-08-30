Ewing went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Ewing had gone 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over his previous three games. He's now 20 games removed from his last multi-hit effort, but the Mets are out of contention and willing to let the young outfielder get some big-league experience down the stretch. Overall, Ewing is batting .236 with a .659 OPS, seven home runs, 22 steals, 28 RBI, 42 runs scored, 17 doubles and a triple over 96 contests as a rookie this year.